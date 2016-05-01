Mykonos, Greece – Photo Album

Mykonos, nicknamed “The Island of the Winds” offers beautiful beaches, a Little Venice, watersports, cycling, vineyards, great photo opportunities, a few museums, a lot of churches and an incredible nightlife. Below are our photos, click any photo to enlarge; if you want to read about it, visit: Mykonos, Greece – Island of Windmills, Chapels and Colours

